Gentari expands EV charging network into S’wak with first charging points at Kuching’s ICOM Square

KUCHING (Sept 7): Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd has now expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging network into Sarawak in partnership with Sarawak Energy Berhad.

The first charging points in the state are located at Kuching’s ICOM Square, a strategic lifestyle location with easy access to malls, restaurants and office buildings, said a joint press statement by Sarawak Energy and Gentari.

The station offers three charging points, two of which are equipped with an impressive 180kW DC charging power, making it the fastest and largest capacity public charging station in Borneo.

Accessible 24/7, the charging service will be on trial throughout the month of September and users in Kuching will also have the convenience of accessing a network of 600 charging points across Malaysia through Gentari’s EV roaming network via both the Setel and JomCharge mobile application.

“The launch of Gentari’s inaugural EV fast charging station in Kuching in collaboration with Sarawak Energy Berhad, marks a pivotal stride in advancing the EV infrastructure across Sarawak.

“By introducing 24/7 fast charging capabilities, we are not only building range confidence, but making the transition to EVs an appealing one.

“This launch, the first of many to come, signifies substantial progress in bolstering the region’s EV network,” said Gentari deputy CEO and Green Mobility Sdn Bhd CEO Shah Yang Razalli in the statement.

According to the statement, Gentari in June this year signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sarawak Energy, which includes partnering to grow EV adoption in Sarawak through the development of a comprehensive and wide-ranging Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in the state.

The agreement is an initiative that will be vital for promoting green mobility solutions and encouraging the shift towards low carbon transportation.

Apart from that, it said that efforts to encourage EV adoption in Sarawak will also support the Malaysian government’s plan to reach 10,000 EV charging stations in Malaysia by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy Group CEO Datu Sharbini Suhaili in the statement commented that Sarawak Energy is pleased to introduce Borneo’s fastest public EV charger in partnership with Gentari.

He said this marks the beginning of Sarawak Energy’s commitment to build a network of EV chargers across Sarawak, connecting major towns and cities starting in Kuching and crossing the Pan Borneo Highway for an anxiety-free journey.

“As Malaysia’s largest renewable energy provider, we are committed to greening the grid and electrifying the fleet. This aligns perfectly with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy in support of decarbonising the transportation sector,” said Sharbini.

The launch event for the partnership was held at the Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum 3.0 (Saref 3.0), Sarawak Energy’s flagship event which ended today.