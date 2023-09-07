Hasidah: Rukun Negara a living ideology among Sarawakians

KUCHING (Sept 7): The five principles of Rukun Negara have always been well-adhered and embraced by all Sarawakians, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said Sarawakians, under the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’, are free to practise their respective cultures and religions in accordance with the Rukun Negara principles.

“These differences will not prevent us from maintaining our unity which has existed since time immemorial. Despite having differences, the Sarawak people are also aware of the importance of decency and morality in a plural society.

“We’re not easily influenced by external propaganda and ideologies that play into the issue of extreme racial sensitivity and politics. However, there should be a concern if the Rukun Negara is forgotten.

“Without its appreciation, the Malaysian nation will be exposed to a weak attitude of tolerance, which will eventually cause implications and negative outcomes to the constitution and the social norms,” she said at the Sarawak-level ‘Sketsa Rukun Negara’ competition at Yayasan Sarawak auditorium here yesterday.

The state-level Sketsa Rukun Negara competition is an annual event of the Information Department, which serves as a strategic platform for conveying valuable information and messages related to national identity and patriotism.

Six schools represented by their respective Kelab Malaysiaku participated in the competition.

SMK St Anthony, Sarikei emerged as champion, followed by SMK Julau in second and SMK Jalan Arang, Kuching in third.

The winning schools respectively won cash prizes of RM2,000, RM1,500 and RM1,000, as well as trophies and certificates.

The consolation prizes of RM500, trophies and certificates went to SMK St Thomas Kuching, SMK Sungai Paoh Sarikei and SMK Melugu Sri Aman.

Also present at the event were Information Department Sarawak director Jaafar Jantan and heads of other departments.