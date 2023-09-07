IGP: Investigation papers on Dr Mahathir, Hadi now with AGC

CHERAS (Sept 7): Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said investigation papers involving politicians accused of playing up race, religion and royalty (3R) issues have been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

He said the papers involving former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang were submitted on September 5 and this morning, respectively.

“Tun Mahathir’s papers were submitted to the AGC two days ago and Hadi Awang’s this morning,” he told reporters after delivering his closing speech at the 4th National Forensics Science Symposium for Law Enforcement here.

Last month, Dr Mahathir reportedly accused the government and the police of selective enforcement for questioning him over his comments about the non-Malay communities in the country.

Meanwhile, Hadi allegedly disputed the Pardons Board’s authority during an August 26 ceramah at the Bakri PAS headquarters near Muar, Johor while campaigning for the Perikatan Nasional candidates in the twin by-elections for the Pulai federal seat and Simpang Jeram state seat.

“We will wait for further instructions from the AGC regarding the cases,” he said

As for former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo, Razarudin said the investigation papers were submitted to the AGC last month.

“She is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for the offence of criminal breach of trust by an agent,” he added.

Razarudin said Loo is still being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Loo has been investigated by them since September 4.

He said MACC investigating officers had been recording statements from Loo, who is currently under police custody.

On Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said two Pablo Picasso paintings, luxury watches and high-end condominiums in London, the United States and Switzerland, were among assets seized from Loo.

He said that the assets, worth RM93.2 million, were believed to have been obtained as a result of the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

On July 7, Loo, who is believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB, surrendered herself at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Meanwhile, Azam said the police and MACC would try their best to return other 1MDB-linked assets. — Malay Mail