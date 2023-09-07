Kembara Kenali Borneo: Lawas folk eager to meet King, Queen in person

LAWAS (Sept 7): Iban longhouse chief Munit Entalang was having sleepless night with excitement in looking forward seeing in person Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah with entourage to Lawas this evening.

“I could hardly sleep and the people of Lawas are so fortunate to see with their own eyes our beloved King and Queen in person here,” she said.

It was a totally different experience of seeing the royal couple setting foot to Lawas for the first time in Kembara Kenali Borneo compared to being seen on television and in the social media.

Rabai Entalang from Kampung Lumut Laut shared her enthusiasm, saying she woke up at 5am and headed to Lawas town for this historic visit.

“I sure am not going to miss this golden opportunity of a lifetime of meeting the King and Queen and I am grateful that Lawas was chosen as a destination,” she said.

Rabai said the endearing scene of Their Majesties in the Sabah leg reflected their concern, nobility and friendly character which will become lifelong memories for all those who come across them in person.

Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong agreed, saying that the visit to Borneo by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is the ultimate proof of their concern for the people.

He said Their Majesties visit to Sarawak and Sabah was not just to get to know Borneo but to get up close to know Borneo people of various backgrounds, cultures and religions.

This diversity has also been successfully preserved by the political leadership in Borneo which is also empowered with the sovereignty of the King.

“Even though His Majesty and the Queen only passes through Lawas, we are very proud because they have made Lawas the first destination of the Borneo Tour to cross the long journey to Kuching,” he said.

Also present to welcome Their Majesties at the Lawas Waterfront were Acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and several other state ministers.