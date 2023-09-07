Minister hopeful deal to export power to Singapore finalised soon

KUCHING (Sept 7): Efforts to supply electricity to Singapore via undersea cable would hopefully materialise soon, said Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the state government, through Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), has been engaging in discussions from time to time with Singapore and agreed to provide up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity to the island nation.

“The export of power supply will be from Tondong, Sarawak via undersea cable, which will be directly supplied to Singapore.

“It is progressing and, hopefully, we will be able to get it materialised soon,” Julaihi told a press conference for the Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref 3.0) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He pointed out the state is already exporting electricity to Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“Besides Singapore, we also have a power exchange programme with our sister state, Sabah, and neighbouring country, Brunei,” he said.

Julaihi said through Saref 3.0 as well as support from the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Sarawak’s efforts towards sustainability can be achieved.

“It is sufficient to say that this (Saref 3.0) is one of the best platforms for us to achieve our net zero target as soon as possible,” he added.