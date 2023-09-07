Muhyiddin denies issuing ‘fatwa’, claims speech not to vote for Pakatan’s Pulai candidate taken out of context

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin claims his controversial speech saying it is “haram” to vote for a Pakatan Harapan candidate in this Saturday’s Pulai by-election was taken out of context.

The ex-prime minister said that his speech had been manipulated where it was said that he had issued a fatwa or Islamic religious decree against voting for the PH candidate in the Pulai by-election.

“My speech was long. I had touched on various issues faced by the people at the moment, especially the burden of the cost of living which the PH government failed to deal with properly.

“That’s why I called on the voters in the Pulai parliamentary seat not to vote for the PH candidate, Suhaizan Kayat,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page last night.

He denied issuing a fatwa on voting for PH candidates.

“I only figuratively said ‘saya bagi hukum haram’ with no intention of saying it is a fatwa of Islamic law. I know it is not an official religious decree. I even said that tomorrow, someone will challenge me and ask where is this fatwa.

“As a person who understands religious laws, I cannot arbitrarily issue any fatwa,” he said.

He added that there are many specific Islamic religious authorities that are empowered to issue fatwa, after holding discussions with scholars and scientists who are experts in related fields.

“I believe the audience who followed my entire speech during the talk understood what I meant.

“Based on the response of the audience that night, I am sure they did not take my statement seriously as a fatwa.

“I believe my speech was taken out of context and manipulated by certain parties to mislead the public,” he said.

Several police reports were made on Muhyiddin’s speech which he made during a political talk in Kempas, Johor during the Pulai by-election.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said an investigation is ongoing into Muhyiddin’s Sept 2 statement for elements that touch on the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty).

Muhyiddin is expected to have his statement recorded by the police next Monday. — Malay Mail