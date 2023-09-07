New challenges, improvements for Borneo Safari

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): The 31st edition of the Borneo Safari International Off Road Challenge (BS2023) is set to test the mettle of local and international off-road enthusiasts from October 29 to November 5 this year.

Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association (SFWDA) president Faez Nordin said new challenges and improvements await the participants, such as the introduction of two different routes for the renowned annual competition.

Faez said this year’s Borneo Safari will see the off-road expedition venture into the jungles around Tambunan and Ranau districts, where the two-route system will be introduced as early as the first half of the expedition.

He said the system was introduced following last year’s 30th Borneo Safari 2022 where more than half of the participants were unable to complete their expedition due to congestion and time constraints.

“This year, the organising committee aims to avoid last year’s incident which saw many participants forced to abandon their expedition as the first half of the 30th Borneo Safari 2022 expedition was hit by extreme weather.

“We were forced to temporarily halt the expedition as some parts of the hardcore route were flooded, causing major congestion to most of the tag team convoys. Therefore, the committee has agreed to introduce two different routes for this year’s Borneo Safari to avoid such incidents from recurring.

“Hopefully, the introduction of the two-route system will provide a smooth running of this year’s Borneo Safari as we expect more than 400 off-road vehicles and 1,400 participants to take part in the event,” he said.

Faez said this when met after a Letter of Agreement (LoA) signing ceremony between BS2023 organising committee and platinum sponsor UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd (UMWG) at Hyatt Centric here on Thursday.

This year marks UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd’s seventh year of involvement in Borneo Safari as both platinum sponsor and official event lubricant where recently appointed general manager, Iskandar Mohamed Salleh looks forward to many more years of cooperation between both parties.

“Ever since UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd got involved with SFWDA and Borneo Safari, we have gained positive feedback towards our lubricant’s production as we aim to improve the quality of our products for the benefit of the consumers especially within the diesel engine sector.

“We wholeheartedly thank SFWDA for cherishing the two parties’ cooperation over the past seven years as we look forward to many more years of cooperation with Borneo Safari,” said Iskandar after the LoA ceremony.

Faez also expressed his appreciation to UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd whose contributions create a win-win situation for both parties in terms of product branding and awareness in tandem with the success of the event at the end of the day.

The Borneo Safari 2023 will be flagged off in front of the Sabah Tourism Board building along Gaya Street here on October 29, before proceeding to Tambunan and Ranau and returning back to Kota Kinabalu for the closing ceremony on November 5.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor is expected to officiate the flag-off ceremony with Tourism, Cultural and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, while Deputy Chief Minister III cum State Works Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya is expected to officiate the closing ceremony at Hakka Hall, Likas.

Also present at the LoA signing ceremony were UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd head of marketing Azlina Yusoff, SFWDA deputy president Alex Leong and SFWDA secretary Willie Wong.