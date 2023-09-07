PM Anwar: Economic corporation between Asean, dialogue partners becoming increasingly positive

JAKARTA (Sept 7): Economic cooperation between Asean and its dialogue partner countries has seen positive growth at the 43rd Asean Summit driven by the introduction of various programmes and funds, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said besides regional and international issues, the conference also emphasised economic cooperation in various sectors and was discussed openly.

“For example, China has prepared funds for additional assistance, the United States has established the US-Asean Centre, Australia has allocated funds for various fields and India has announced special assistance in several areas.

“So, I see very positive developments in this summit because there are concrete signs that can accelerate the investment process as the emphasis is openly discussed by the leaders of the countries,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony here today.

In a significant development following the 26th Asean Plus Three Summit on Wednesday, Asean member states, along with China, Japan and South Korea, issued a joint statement focusing on the development of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Leaders acknowledge the pivotal roles played by China, Japan and South Korea in supporting Asean’s endeavours to reduce carbon emissions and advance the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Meanwhile, at the just concluded summit, United States Vice President Kamala Harris joined with Asean and announced their intent to establish, through a public-private partnership, Asean-US Centre in Washington.

The centre would further institutionalise and deepen the relationship between the US and Asean while bolstering support for US economic and cultural engagement with the region. – Bernama