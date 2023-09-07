Royal couple delighted with diversity at Kadazandusun Cultural Village

PENAMPANG (Sept 7): The Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy had a stopover at the Cultural Village of the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here this morning on its fifth and final day in Sabah.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who led the convoy, were visibly delighted to experience the diverse cultures of Sabah and even enjoyed participating in cultural activities at the village.

At Walai Bisaya, the Suasa Cultural Arts Group, a part of the Bureau of Arts and Culture of the United Bisaya Association of Sabah, performed the ‘Joget Pahang’ dance using traditional musical instruments like the kulintangan and gong, which attracted Al-Sultan Abdullah to clap along to the rhythm of the song.

At the Murut Traditional House, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also joined in the blowpipe activity using the Murut tribe’s blowpipe before witnessing a demonstration of lance-throwing by the cultural village staff.

Tunku Azizah also participated in the cooking demonstration involving the bosou, the traditional fermented fish dish in Sabah, especially for the Kadazandusun and Murut communities.

Their Majesties also enjoyed having breakfast with the locals before continuing the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour to Sipitang.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also Penampang Member of Parliament, and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan were present.

Earlier, thousands of people eagerly awaited the arrival of Their Majesties and the convoy.

Even along the route to the venue, local residents lined the roads, waving and recording videos as the convoy passed through their areas.

Their Majesties are scheduled to have lunch with the people at Masjid Sahabat, Sindumin in Sipitang before crossing the Sabah-Sarawak border.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are currently on the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which began on Sept 3, and will end on Sept 13.

The tour starts in Tawau, Sabah and will conclude in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154km along the Pan Borneo Highway connecting Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei. — Bernama