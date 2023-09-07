Rubbish collector found dead at Kayu Madang landfill

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): A homeless man was found dead inside a hut at the Kayu Madang landfill in Telipok here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the body was discovered by a garbage collector who immediately notified the Kota Kinabalu City Hall enforcement around noon.

Based on police investigation, the victim, in his 30’s, was frequently seen collecting rubbish in the landfill.

He was found unconscious inside a hut and paramedics declared he had been dead for more than a day.

The fully-clothed body was found lying face-up and covered with maggots.

Police also did not find any foul play at the scene and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

The case has been classified as a sudden death, said Mohd Zaidi.