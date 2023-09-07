Sarawak Energy: 86 vandalism cases reported up to July, 14 in Kuching alone

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak Energy has revealed that up until July this year, there have been 86 reported cases of vandalism throughout Sarawak, with 14 of them occurring in Kuching alone.

As these acts of vandalism have caused Sarawak Energy losses of more than RM2 million, the company has taken several measures to tackle this issue.

“This includes implementing increased night patrols and utilising remote sensors to promptly detect any unauthorised entry into our facilities,” said Sarawak Energy in a press statement yesterday.

Sarawak Energy also said they had been actively engaging with communities and the media to educate the public about the dangers of vandalism and the serious consequences it can have.

Apart from that, it said it is collaborating closely with the police to conduct joint operations, which include inspections of recycling centres and monitoring of the trade in stolen copper cables among second-hand dealers.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy confirms that an act of vandalism was the root cause of a fire and explosion that occurred at a transformer in Kampung Panglima Seman, Petra Jaya, Kuching around 9pm on Aug 28.

“The incident resulted in a power disruption to several areas, including Bintawa Hilir, Kampung Bintawa, Kampung Buah and surrounding areas, lasting for nearly an hour.

“Upon receiving the report from the public, Sarawak Energy’s technical teams were immediately despatched to the site to restore electricity supply, successfully completing the restoration by 9.51pm.

“A police report has been filed, and Sarawak Energy has intensified security patrols in the area to prevent further acts of vandalism,” said the statement.

Sarawak Energy’s Western Region manager Nazry Abdul Latip through the press statement also expressed his concerns regarding the incident, stating that despite the company’s continuous efforts to educate the public about the dangers of tampering with live electrical facilities, such incidents still occurred.

“Being in close proximity to live electrical facilities carries the risk of serious injuries and even potential loss of life due to electrocution and burns. It could also cause power outages that would be an inconvenience to others.

“If you notice any suspicious activities near our electrical facilities, please report them immediately to Sarawak Energy,” said Nazry.

Sarawak Energy thus reminds members of the public who encounter suspicious activities to report them immediately to its 24-hour Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or via email at [email protected].

The company assures the public that all provided information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.