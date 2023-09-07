SESB, technician ordered to defend charges

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): The Sessions Court here on Thursday ordered Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and its technician to defend separate charges under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

In her reserved ruling, judge Elsie Primus made the order on SESB and Safly Ahmad, 43, after she ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against them.

The charge against the utility company, which was represented by counsel Rizwandean Bukhari M. Borhan, stated that they had allegedly failed to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its worker, who was on duty changing a pin insulator of a high voltage line.

SESB’s representative, who was present in court, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of Jacklye Mairin, 32, while he was doing the maintenance work which allegedly resulted in an accident at a SESB electric pole.

The incident allegedly took place at Kampung Langkon, Jalan Kota Marudu-Kudat, Kota Marudu about 10.32am on July 18, 2019.

The charge was under Section 15(1) of the said Act 1994, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Safly was accused of failing to take reasonable care to ensure the safety and health of the victim, who was allegedly affected by his acts or omissions at work at the same place and time.

Safly, who was represented by counsel Safrin Salleh Nain, was charged under Section 24(1)(a), punishable under Section 24 (2), both of the same Act 1994,

If found guilty, he is liable to a fine of up to RM1,000 or a jail term of up to three months or both, upon conviction.

SESB was ordered to answer its defence on September 19 – 20 while Safly’s defence trial will be heard on September 27.

Six witnesses were called to testify against SESB and Safly during the trial.