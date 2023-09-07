Sibu’s SM Wong Nai Siong to host thanksgiving luncheon Sept 9

SIBU (Sept 7): SM Wong Nai Siong will host a thanksgiving luncheon to mark its 56th anniversary celebration this Sept 9.

School Board of Directors chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said the event will be held at the school premises, alongside other activities which include students’ work exhibition starting from 11am onwards.

He said former students and teachers are also expected to showcase their singing talents during the luncheon.

“Hopefully, the former students can attend the luncheon to reminisce the past and stay connected with their schoolmates and friends,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Lau said this year’s anniversary theme of ‘Compose a New Chapter and Achieve the Future’ marks another milestone for the school which has survived years of hardship and determination to attain its current status.

“After more than 10 years of hard work, the school has weathered through the difficult years and is now entering into a new stage and in the right path of providing high-quality education to the people.

“With concrete cooperation from all parties and the parents, we are confident that the school will eventually grow,” he said.

“Although the school has been receiving allocation from the state government, the amount is far from enough to cover the school annual expenses,” said Lau.

He added that the school aims to raise RM300,000 through the sales of tables at the thanksgiving luncheon event, tentatively set at 75 tables.

“Hopefully, members of the public will continue to support the school so that it can march on in its pursuit for providing good education to the people,” he added.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is expected to officiate at the thanksgiving luncheon.