Snowdan: 30 busker groups signed up for Kuching Busking Festival to date

KUCHING (Sept 7): Thirty groups of buskers and street art performers have registered to compete in the Kuching Busking Festival 2023 on Sept 15-17 to date.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the organiser did not expect that the festival would draw a lot of participants, adding that this would be a good platform for the young Sarawakians to showcase their talent.

“We have a lot of buskers in Sarawak, most of them are young people and they are not only in Kuching, but there are a lot of buskers in Sibu and some in Kapit.

“This is a platform that provides opportunities for them to showcase their talent,” told a press conference at Bangunan Baitul Makmur here today.

“As of today, 30 groups of buskers have registered. This competition can become an annual affair if it receives encouraging responses from the crowd. This festival is the first time to be organised in Sarawak,” he added, saying that the festival would be held during the Malaysia Day celebration.

This, he said, will make Kuching City more lively in addition to the celebration of Malaysia Day which will be organised on the same weekend on Sept 16.

“We also hope the participants will wear something traditional that represents our culture,” Snowdan added.

Meanwhile, Kuching Busking Festival director Mike Lim said the festival is inspired by the well-known Tamworth Country Music Festival which is held annually in New South Wales in Australia.

He believed the festival could make the city’s atmosphere more lively.

“This is the first time we held this kind of festival. In some other countries, they have this kind of festival like New Zealand and Australia. This is an annual event organised where we see small kids, elderly people performing in the festival.

“We hope our effort will help the state to attract more tourists and can enhance the city embrium, making our city lively with street performers and at least it will help promote local talents,” he said.

The festival, which is headed by organising chairman Gerald Goh, will feature singers, dancers, kompang/hadrah performers, orators, story tellers, artists and other street performing artists.

When asked on rules and regulation for performers, Mike said while buskers are welcome to share their artistry and creativity, performances must comply with laws and guidelines.

He stressed the performances must have no elements of politics, race, religion, and sex.

“They must also adhere to locally accepted conduct, including dress code, with no nudity allowed,” he said.

The first two nights of the festival will be held at Carpenter Street, Merdeka Plaza, Main Bazaar, Gambir Street and India Street with preliminary rounds held on Sept 15 and 16 commencing at 6.30pm while the grand finale will be on Sept 17 at Plaza Merdeka at 7.30pm.

Buskers participating in the event also stand a chance to win RM2,000, RM1,500, and RM1,000 for the top three spots in two categories.

Category A is for singers and musicians, while Category B is for dancers, artists, actors, orators, storytellers, and other talented acts.

There are also additional prizes. For Category A, the top seven finalists (fourth to tenth place) will receive RM200 each, whilst for Category B, a prize of RM500 will be given for the winner in the People’s Choice category.

Organised by the Sarawak Handicraft, Art and Souvenir Association and sponsored by Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City, the festival is supported by the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Also present in a press conference were Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Arts, Culture and Heritage section head Dr Elena Chai; Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City representative Amy Lim; and from Creative Umbrella Co, Ong Shu Yi.