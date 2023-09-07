Special visa for foreign investors in Sabah proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): There is a need for Sabah to introduce a special visa for foreign investors to encourage them to establish more industrial bases in the state.

This proposal was put forward by Borneo Cement (Sabah) Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Masiung Banah, as a drastic step to boost Sabah’s economy.

According to the Kuamut assemblyman, in addition to the special visa scheme, the state government can also consider offering tax incentives to foreign investors for a specified period.

He opined that such measures are necessary to create a broader space for investors and foreign corporate sectors to make Sabah a ‘goldmine’ through long-term strategic investment plans.

“We propose that the State Government, using its autonomy powers, offer residential permit conditions to foreign investors for a period of five to 10 years. A five-year visa would require an investment of RM700 million or less, while a 10-year visa would apply to investments exceeding RM700 million,” he said.

Currently, foreign visa holders working in the country can only renew their visas on an annual basis.

Masiung pointed out that if the state government agrees to this proposal, investors and foreign corporate players would have confidence even in times of political uncertainty at the national or state level.

Several advanced countries that have successfully attracted foreign investors through such special visa schemes include the United States, Ireland, New Zealand, and Spain.

The latest countries to implement such schemes are Singapore and Indonesia.