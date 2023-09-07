St Theresa’s Serian begins fundraising drive for Parish Pastoral Centre

KUCHING (Sept 7): St Theresa’s Parish, Serian has launched its Pastoral Centre Building Fund.

A press release said the proposed projects include monthly family contributions, selling of souvenir T-shirts, raffle to be drawn on Sept 30, fundraising dinner on April 6 next year, as well as jogathon in 2025.

Raffle tickets priced at RM3 each are available from parish council members, village church heads, and the Basic Christian Community.

Prizes for the raffle include a motorcycle, two smart TVs, two mobile phones, one refrigerator, one karaoke audio system, five RM100 vouchers, and household utensils.

Rector Rev Father Lazarus Swinie explained that site clearing and earth filling above flood level for the pastoral centre building have been completed.

As such, the contributions of well-wishers from the past 24 years have almost been exhausted, he said.

Monsignor William Sabang, who officiated at the event, said anyone who sows sparsely will reap sparsely as well, while anyone who sows generously will reap generously as well.

“Each one should give as much as he has decided on his own initiative, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver,” he said.

Parish Pastoral Council and Parish Pastoral Centre Building Committee chairman Dennis Sung appealed all to support and cooperate as they have with past fundraising projects.

“We are now waiting for the approvals of the various government departments before we can call for open tender. During the period of waiting, we have to prepare the amount of the estimated costs of the expenditures.

“So, the committee will continuously organise fundraising activities hoping that all well-wishers will support,” he said.

The building committee also thanked Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who has agreed to help through the Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) and all donors.

Donations can be passed to the parish office or deposited directly into the St Theresa’s Pastoral Centre Fund account at Hong Leong Bank 03300013158.