Teen in Kuching with stolen motorcycle gets three years in Sekolah Tunas Bakti

KUCHING (Sept 7): A 14-year-old boy has been ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here to be sent to Sekolah Tunas Bakti for three years after he pleaded guilty to having retained a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence on the teenager after reviewing the Welfare Department’s (JKM) probation report.

The court also ordered for him to be placed under the supervision of JKM personnel for two years after he is released from the school.

The teenager was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code for having in his possession a stolen motorcycle at a house in Sungai Maong Tengah around 2pm on July 28.

The motorcycle was reported stolen on July 11 by a 24-year-old male victim who parked it in front of a premises at Jalan Satok.

A police report was lodged which led to the discovery of the motorcycle at an unnumbered house at Jalan Sungai Maong Tengah.

During the arrest, the accused admitted to police that he was in possession of the stolen motorcycle at the house.

Checks on the motorcycle’s chassis and engine numbers were also found to match the owner’s record.

Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented by a counsel.