Ten teams awarded master chef title at ‘Olympics’ of Cantonese Cuisine

KUCHING (Sept 7): Ten teams with the highest marks overall in the 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine here were awarded the title of master chef during the closing ceremony last night.

The top 20 per cent of the 30 international teams, each comprising a chef and an assistant, with the highest marks were awarded gold medals, while the next 30 per cent received silver medals, and the remaining teams took home bronze medals.

Event organising chairman and Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching chairman master chef Goh Ah Seng, who is Hoi Tin Lau restaurant founder, was inducted by the World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine into the Hall of Fame for Cantonese Cuisine.

The two-day event at Aeroville Mall here was filled with cooking demonstrations, forums, and top tier competitions.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said having the international competition in Kuching demonstrated the rise of local culinary standards.

“Without a doubt, Cantonese cuisine is well-known in Malaysia and its history here can be traced back to over 100 years.

“Our Cantonese cuisine is also much loved by both the Chinese community and foreign tourists,” said Lo, who represented Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the closing ceremony.

Goh thanked all sponsors and partners for the success of the culinary competition, which attracted over 500 participants and observers from 30 countries and regions.

The two-day competition was jointly organised by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching and World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine, as well as supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Among those present for the closing ceremony were Lee Onn Group managing director Datuk Tan Guek Kee, World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine chairman Yeung Wai Sing, and founding chairman Liang Jik Tong.