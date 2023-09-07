Transportation-tourism synergy key to driving Sarawak’s growth

KUCHING (Sept 7): Transportation is the lifeblood of the hospitality industry, with its relationship akin to a perfectly choreographed dance, said Datu Sherrina Husaini.

The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary pointed this out in her presentation at the Sarawak Transport Conference 2023, held in conjunction with 10th BIMP-EAGA Transport Cluster Meeting here yesterday.

“Imagine a choreographed dance, where each step creates a mesmerising spectrum in perfect harmony. Transport and tourism are likened to these dances, where one cannot flourish without the other,” she said.

“Sarawak, situated on the island of Borneo, the third largest island in the world with its vast rainforest, diverse cultures and heritage, has welcomed travellers from around the globe.

“But how do they traverse to our lands and carry our stories and share them with the world? The answer lies in transportation,” she said.

Both transport and tourism sectors, she added, play pivotal roles in the development within the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) region.

With over 30 years of working experience with various ministries and agencies, Sherrina presented the topic of ‘Transport and Tourism Sectors Working Hand-in-Hand for a Common Goal: A Sarawak Tourism Perspective’, which resonates deeply with the aspirations of the region.

In her 15-minute presentation, Sherrina underscored the vital synergy between the transport and tourism sectors, emphasising the importance of working hand in hand to drive Sarawak’s growth.

Sherrina also shared that despite the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak has been able to generate almost 4 million visitor arrivals this year.

She also highlighted the importance of responsible tourism as a means of driving positive change.

“Responsible tourism is not just another tourism level or tourism product. Instead, it is a call for action that requires behavioural change and collective efforts through tourism as a means to drive positive changes for a greater cause.

“Sarawak is looking into adopting responsible tourism as a strategy blueprint to harness partnerships among stakeholders in transport and tourism sectors.

“We can’t just give speeches here and expect others to do all the work for us. We need to take the lead to change our behaviour and have a strong political will to work with others for common good,” she said.

Sherrina’s presentation also revolved around the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, emphasising its role in shaping a sustainable future.

“PCDS 2030 is not just a recovery plan for the aftermath of the pandemic; it emphasises high-quality growth, inclusivity, and the digital economy.

“As we enhance transport links, be it by road, air, or river; integrating technology to ensure efficiency, safety and sustainability is paramount,” she pointed out.

“The onus is on us to remain innovative, courageous, and responsible in our efforts to future-proof Sarawak’s development.

“Let’s strive for a dance between transport and tourism that is graceful, harmonious, and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come,” she added.