Trio caught entering country illegally near Lubok Antu, handed over to Indonesian authorities

KUCHING (Sept 7): Members of the Armed Forces detained three foreign nationals for illegally entering the country after intercepting them near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Lubok Antu this afternoon.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said a patrol team spotted the trio – a man aged 25 and two women aged 20 and 21 – travelling on two motorcycles about 100 metres from the border and ordered them to stop for inspection.

“No illegal substances were found on them. Upon questioning, it was revealed they had entered Malaysia using an illegal route,” it said.

It further informed that all three were subsequently handed over to Indonesian authorities at the Indonesian National Armed Forces post in Nanga Badau.

“The Armed Forces will continue to safeguard the nation’s borders to curb border crimes and stop the spread of Covid-19,” said the First Infantry Division statement.