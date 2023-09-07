Zahid’s acquittal for all charges in Yayasan Akalbudi trial a blatant insult, says social activist

KUCHING (Sept 7): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni is anticipating a public backlash towards the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s recent decision to grant Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for all 47 graft charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

The unprecedented move by the Attorney General (AG), she opined, was shocking and has gravely undermined the public confidence in the judiciary and legal system in the country.

“The decision of the AG to drop all the 47 corruption charges has also stirred and scarred the public confidence of the voters towards the government of today led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the anti-corruption reforms advocated by his government.

“The decision by the AG to free Zahid of all charges is also deemed a blatant insult to the intelligence of all Malaysians and it may be the tip of an iceberg, feared by all Malaysians,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Apart from that, Voon added that the AG had applied for the charges against Zahid to be dropped during the hearing of the trial on Sept 4 and the application was approved by the court.

“This is a nightmare for all Malaysians. Zahid is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving transfers of public funds from a charitable organisation which was set up by himself for his own personal expenses.

“He was also alleged to have accepted bribes from companies for his favours for approval of projects and the same in his capacity as the then home minister,” she said.