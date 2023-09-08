Angkatan Zaman Mansang Toastmasters Club celebrates exceptional year of achievement

KUCHING (Sept 8): Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Toastmasters Club, a renowned public speaking and leadership organisation based in Kuching, is celebrating an exceptional year of achievement.

Under the dynamic leadership of its immediate past president, Adam Chin, and the dedicated executive team of the 2022-2023 term, the club had been awarded the prestigious President Distinguished Club title by Toastmasters International.

According to a press release, this accolade represents the highest honour bestowed upon clubs within the global Toastmasters community, acknowledging Azam Toastmasters Club as a beacon of excellence among its peers.

What sets Azam Toastmasters Club apart is not just the recognition but also its commitment to the growth and development of its members.

With 11 members achieving education awards during the term, the club has successfully nurtured individuals from diverse backgrounds, empowering them with essential speaking and leadership skills to create positive impacts in their communities.

Throughout the term, Azam Toastmasters Club had meticulously orchestrated 24 exquisitely themed meetings, which served as a platform for members to sharpen their speaking abilities and showcase their talents.

Additionally, the club had organised various camaraderie activities, such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House events, along with a debate gathering, fostering an atmosphere of unity and conviviality among its members.

The club’s newly elected president, Nabillah Rafidah Abdul Kadir, in her presidential speech upon receiving the leadership baton for the term 2023-2024 had pledged to ensure the legacy of the club will continue.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable development, one of Azam Toastmasters Club’s distinguished members and a past president of the club, Nur Zaihanirah Zaini, was elected as the district 87 District director for the term 2023-2024.

Her installation took place in Bali, Indonesia, on May 20 this year, with Benjamin McCormick, Region 12 International director representing Toastmasters International.

Commencing on July 1 this year, Nur Zaihanirah leads Toastmasters communities in East Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste.

In her inaugural address as District director, she expressed her commitment to expanding and establishing more clubs across the four countries, with the aim of supporting communities, professionals, and corporations to thrive in the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

She believes that Toastmasters can nurture exceptional leaders and forward-thinking individuals to drive progress in business and the economy.

Nur Zaihanirah has undergone specialised training in Nassau, Bahamas, last month by Toastmasters world headquarters in the United States of America that has equipped her with the global network and tools necessary to fulfil the mission.

At the same time, Nur Zaihanirah has been presented the ‘District Programme Quality Excellence’ award for achieving the highest level of quality clubs worldwide during the ceremony in the Hall of Fame for her exceptional service when she served as Programme Quality Director last term.

Furthermore, within the ranks of Azam Toastmasters Club, Jessie Chin had been elected as Division D (Kuching Division) director, and Darren Sim will serve as finance manager under Nur Zaihanirah’s District leadership for the term 2023-2024.

Azam Toastmasters Club’s remarkable achievements reflect its outstanding leadership, organisational prowess, and unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and growth-oriented environment.

For more information about the club, call Leonard Wong on 010-760 7186.