Anwar: No instruction given to AGC in Zahid’s DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he has never given any instruction to the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun concerning the High Court’s decision to grant Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in his Yayasan Akalbudi’s case.

Anwar said as the Prime Minister, he was aware of the implications of the decision made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the political and national stability, but accepted Idrus’ explanation when he said he did not want to shirk responsibility in managing the case to his successor.

“I want to clarify that there was no instruction to the Attorney-General. He was involved in continuing the prosecution…then he read the alleged leaked document from the AGC stating disagreement with the prosecution.

“Of course, as the Prime Minister I was aware of the implications of the allegations that followed this decision. In fact, I had to inquire the Attorney General extensively about why his decision was like that and why now?” he said when met by reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling near here.

Last Monday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was granted a DNAA by the High Court on the 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption, and money laundering in connection with Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Ahmad Zahid the DNAA after hearing 11 grounds submitted by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, including instructions from the AGC to stop the charges against Ahmad Zahid and to classify the case as a DNAA. – Bernama