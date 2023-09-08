Anwar tells world powers to respect Palestinian rights, not just Ukraine’s

JAKARTA (Sept 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday stressed that the rights of the Palestinian people must be respected and urged all countries to show solidarity in taking the same stand and action that was taken when Russia attacked Ukraine.

The message was presented by Anwar at the Asean Summit involving its dialogue partners including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Canada, and also highlighted the need to address Islamophobia and repression in the name of religion.

“They were vocal and condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine but chose to remain silent when issues involving Palestine was raised.

“Therefore, we have to firmly voice out, respect the rights of the Palestine people, respect humanity, value human rights,” he said during a press conference after attending the closing of the 43rd Asean Summit and Related Summits yesterday.

Anwar also urged the Foreign Ministry to support the Saudi Arabian government for taking the initiative on Palestine during the New York Summit in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after being informed by the Secretary-General of the International Body, Antonio Guterres.

He said the assembly will stress on the need for Islamic countries and Europe to take a wise decision on the issue of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said Turkiye had proposed that Malaysia and Turkiye have a meeting in New York to tackle racial extremism and Islamophobia.

“President (Recep) Tayyip Erdogan asked me to assist in organising the meeting at the same time as the UNGA in New York to oppose racial extremism and sentiments of anti-Islam or Islamophobia.

“The hatred on religion, especially Islam, and President Erdogan has agreed with me to organise the meeting and if can we want to expand the call to all Islamic nations and other countries to come together and support the cause,” he said.

Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail left Jakarta for home at 9.16pm last night after attending the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta since Tuesday. ― Bernama