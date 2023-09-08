Baram man jailed nine months, fined RM3,000 for housebreaking

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to nine months in prison and fined him RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for housebreaking.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Micheal Entalang Lium, 26, from Baram on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, Micheal broke into a house at Dirgahayu Garden, Jalan Datuk Sim Kheng Hong Selatan here around 2am on Aug 26.

He made off with a laptop, RM900, a watch, a gold bracelet, the occupant’s personal documents, and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The occupant, a 64-year-old man, was sleeping when he was awoken by the sound of Micheal rummaging through the room.

The senior citizen then screamed for help, which prompted Micheal to run out of the room and escape with the SUV.

A police report was then lodged, which led to Micheal’s arrest on Aug 30.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Micheal was not unrepresented by legal counsel.