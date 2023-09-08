Bintulu cops nab foreigner for suspected drug activities

SIBU (Sept 8): Bintulu police have arrested a foreigner for suspected involvement in drug activities.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit said the 51-year-old suspect was picked up in the Nyigu area on Sept 7.

“Further check revealed the suspect was in possession of syabu weighing about 5.2 grams,” he said in a statement.

He said the drugs were believed to be used for distribution around Bintulu and could be used by 10 to 15 addicts.

He said the suspect was brought back to the police station, and his urine test also returned positive for drugs.

“The case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

He said the suspect will also be investigated under Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having a valid travel document.