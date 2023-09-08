Co-Opbank Pertama to open two branches in Sarawak, one in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): Co-opbank Pertama (CBP) will open two branches in Matang Jaya and Miri, Sarawak, and one in Sandakan, Sabah in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chief executive officer Khairil Anuar Mohammad Anuar said the three new branches will fulfil local community needs.

CBP will now have three branches in Sarawak after its first in Jalan Kulas, Kuching.

Sabah’s two other branches are in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

“We are still doing market research about opening another branch in the Penampang area,” he said in a statement.

Khairil Anuar said the new branches are part of its strategy to bring banking products and services directly to Sabah and Sarawak and is in line with its five-year strategic plan between 2022 and 2026 to have 36 branches nationwide.

CBP also showed excellent business performance for two consecutive years when it surpassed the industry average performance despite the economic slowdown.

With this encouraging performance, CBP is now on the right track to achieve and meet the targets set in its strategic plan, he said.

Khairil Anuar said CBP will continue to introduce new products and business models to meet the needs of its members and customers. — Bernama