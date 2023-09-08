Drug dealer held after driving against traffic in Tawau

TAWAU (Sept 8): A drug dealer was arrested after he drove against the traffic to avoid arrest at a police roadblock at Jalan Timur, Sin Onn here on Wednesday.

Tawau police chief Asst Comm Jasmin Hussin said police chased after the 30-year-old local suspect after he turned his car around and sped away.

“The suspect was intercepted a short distance away and over 2kg of syabu in six plastic packets was found in the car,” he told a press conference on Friday.

“The suspect is jobless and has one previous criminal conviction involving drugs in 2016,” he added.

ACP Jasmin said the seized syabu was estimated to worth around RM120,000 and the suspect has been remanded for seven days from Thursday for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was tested negative for drug abuse.

“We believe the drugs were meant to be sold in Tawau and nearby areas,” he said, adding that police were tracking down the other members of the drug syndicate and their network.

“The police would like to emphasise that trafficking, possessing and misusing of drugs is an offence under the law.

“We welcome the cooperation and information of the public to jointly combat this rampant activity,” ACP Jasmin said.