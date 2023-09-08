Druggie who had cop in headlock at Kuching Sentral toilet gets 5 months’ jail

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to five months in prison for deterring a police corporal from discharging his duties at Kuching Sentral, Jalan Penrissen last month.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Lim Chee Wui, 33, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to two years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Lim held the complainant in a headlock in the toilet of the bus terminal around 10.10am on Aug 31.

Lim also demanded the complainant hand over a sling bag despite the latter attempting to tell him that he is a police corporal.

A short struggle ensued and forced the complainant to pull out his service weapon for self-defence.

Lim was then arrested with the help of other police personnel.

Checks on him found two straw tubes and a small bottle believed to used be for drug abuse.

A drug test found Lim positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.

A background check showed that he has previous records for criminal intimidation and break-ins.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Lim was unrepresented by legal counsel.