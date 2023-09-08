Fadillah: International Conference on World Cultures promoting dialogue, respect, collaboration in international relations

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The International Conference on World Cultures 2023 (ICWC’23) that will take place from Nov 16 to 19 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur will be a bridge for promoting dialogue, respect and collaboration in international relations, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The deputy prime minister said in an increasingly interconnected world where cultures intertwine, ICWC’23 serves as a beacon of unity, diversity and shared humanity.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said it provides a platform where nations, both large and small, can proudly display their heritage, traditions and stories.

“ICWC is a celebration of our global community’s essence that reminds us that our differences are threads in the grand tapestry of human civilisation. Each culture, tradition and story contributes to a masterpiece that transcends borders.

“ICWC fosters the understanding and appreciation among nations, breaking down stereotypes and misconceptions. It uncovers commonalities and deepens respect for our diversity, forming the foundation for lasting friendships, partnerships and collaborations,” he said in his speech at the Media Preview and Gala Night of A Taste of ICWC’23 here tonight.

His speech was read out by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli@Sukari.

He added that ICWC’23 also serves as a dynamic platform for economic and cultural exchange, allowing countries to promote tourism, trade and investment opportunities. – Bernama