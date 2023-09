SIBU (Sept 8): A hardware store at Jalan Mantis off, Jalan Upper Lanang was destroyed in a fire this morning.

The store, located on the first and second floor of a corner shophouse unit, caught fire around 10am today.

A team of firefighters from the Sibu fire station rushed to the scene upon receiving a report.

Black smoke could be seen billowing over the surrounding area.

The fire appeared to have spread to the upper floors of the shophouse unit next to the hardware store.

