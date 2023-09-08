Following Agong’s call for national unity, Sabah leaders say close cooperation of three regions vital

PENAMPANG (Sept 8): The leaders of Sabah uphold the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that the significant union between the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak continues to be maintained in order to form a more glorious future for Malaysia.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the unity between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia is an important foundation to ensure the continuity of the integrity of the Federation of Malaysia which was formed together through the Malaysia Agreement signed in 1963.

“The only thing that can guarantee the survival, stability and prosperity of the Federation of Malaysia is unity, harmony and strong cooperation between the three regions.

“This is to ensure that the Federation of Malaysia continues to be progressive, peaceful and safe for our citizens to live in the future,” Ewon who is also the President of Pertubuhan Progresif Kinabalu Bersatu (Upko) told reporters here yesterday.

The Penampang Member of Parliament was met before the arrival of Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Cultural Village here.

At the Sabah State government dinner in conjunction with the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ last night, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the unity between the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak is the main foundation in forming the nation of Malaysia.

His Majesty invited all the people to work together to defend the unity and reject all differences, in addition to appreciating the history of Malaysia’s independence and formation for the sake of a glorious future.

Meanwhile, Ewon said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s visit to the cultural village creates history and a special moment for KDCA because for the first time the Yang di-Pertuan Agong agreed to visit there and hoped that such a series of trips would continue in the future.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam said close cooperation between the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak was very important, especially in ensuring balanced development between the three regions.

Meanwhile, KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan expressed gratitude and thanked the royal couple and their entourage for choosing KDCA as the stopover destination during ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ convoy before continuing their journey.

“We at KDCA are very happy. This is a new chapter in the history of the state of Sabah and we at KDCA will not forget it. We will use this as a reference in the future,” he said. — Bernama