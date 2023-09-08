Gagasan Rakyat not threatened by Bersatu’s plan -CM

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has brushed off Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) plan to “seize” Sabah back in the next state election.

“That is their dream, so let them be. We just wait and see. Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) is not threatened at all.

“In fact, we now have around 300,000 members since the party was established a couple of months ago.

“It is normal for political parties to say these sort of things to try and convince the people. Just let the people decide,” he said after a PGRS Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters in Alamesra here on Friday.

It was recently reported that Bersatu Sabah secretary Abdul Kadir Damsal had expressed the party’s confidence in “taking Sabah back” in the upcoming state election.

Abdul Kadir had stated their confidence comes from Bersatu Sabah strengthening its division leadership following a re-establishment of the party’s division leaders and committee members.

He had also stated that the growing support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in the Peninsular will also bode the same in Sabah, further reinforcing the party’s confidence that it will regain its seats in the election.

Hajiji last year led an exodus of Sabah Bersatu leaders and members.

Beluran led by Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee was the only division untouched by the exodus.

Kiandee is the only MP left with Sabah Bersatu, which lost all its assemblymen in the exodus. He is also Bersatu vice-president.

The Kinabatangan and Kudat division heads also stayed on in the party but both lost their committee members in the mass defections.

Gagasan Rakyat leads the seven-party Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition that has aligned itself with Pakatan Harapan-led federal unity government.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is also PGRS president, said the party’s first general assembly meeting will be held from November 13 to 14 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), while meetings for its 73 divisions throughout Sabah will be held from September 23 to October 15.

“I am proud to say that PGRS has recorded some 300,000 memberships since its inception. The party has also established a new division in Labuan, headed by Rosli Awang Damit,” he said, adding that the party had recently concluded its branch meetings.

Commenting on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s recent visit to Sabah, the Chief Minister said it had captured the hearts of the people.

“We are very excited for the presence of His Majesty and Her Majesty in our state. The King had informed me that he was touched and happy to have been able to meet the people of Sabah during his expedition.

“Various issues were raised to His Majesty during his visit, which he will then bring up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for further action.

“The King’s visit will surely expedite the development of the state as he is our country’s leader, and there will be further discussions to overcome the issues that have been brought up to him,” he said.

At the Sabah State Government Banquet held in conjunction with the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour on Wednesday night, Al-Sultan Abdullah had said that he had heard the voices of the people of Sabah, especially regarding the progress of the state.

His Majesty said he would voice out what should be voiced when he meet the Prime Minister.