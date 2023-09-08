Kembara Kenali Borneo: King, Queen to receive one-of-a-kind Batik Linut souvenir in Miri

MIRI (Sept 8): Sarawak will be honouring the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong with a specially handcrafted and one-of-a-kind batik shirt and Silk Crepe De Chine scarf, designed using the humble sago starch or linut.

The Batik Linut Crepe Silk de Chine for the Tuanku Permaisuri was designed to be a match for the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s Batik Linut shirt.

Named after the sago-based delicacy, Batik Linut captures the essence of Melanau and Sarawak culture.

The shirt fit for a King was made of pure cotton, with design depicting Sarawak environment of Terendak, Orang Ulu fern curls and Bunga Melor, while Batik Linut Crepe Silk de Chine scarf for the Tuanku Permaisuri was similarly designed to match the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s batik shirt.

“We are honoured to present Sarawak’s very first original batik, born from sago flour and local ingenuity for our beloved King and Queen in the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour to our state,” the batik maker Diana Rose.

These two gifts would be presented as souvenirs to Their Majesties by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier Office, Datuk Gerawat Gala, and Diana during their lunch stop-over at Cococabana here on Sept 9.

Just as linut satisfies taste buds, Batik Linut quenches the thirst for art and heritage and stands as Sarawak’s very first original batik, born from sago flour and the ingenuity of its founder Diana who is also the owner of Lamin dana Cultural Lodge in Mukah.

It was a result of two years of patience and persistence where she and the Lamin Dana Cultural Lodge community nurtured their vision, guided by then, Azran Arip of the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.

Batik Linut was unveiled by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in November 2021.

Diana said linut as the batik agent found its purpose as a dual-purpose muse creating patterns and replacing wax in crafting intricate designs seen on Batik Linut.

To her, Batik Linut is more than a textile.

“It’s a journey, a legacy with threads of artistry, culture, dreams and above all without limits, colours beyond borders, and it has made regal history as been fit for presentation to the King and Queen,” she said.

Meanwhile, a sape made by the Orang Ulu community in Baram, and a gambus made by the Miri Kedayan community will also be presented to Their Majesties during their visit to the Miri Handicraft Centre on Sept 9.

Miri Kedayan Association chairman Mohamad Abdullah said the community is eagerly awaiting for the arrival of Their Majesties and to present their traditional musical instrument to the King and Queen.

The tour started in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 and will end in Telok Melano in Sarawak on Sept 13, with the entourage entering Miri from Brunei tomorrow morning (Sept 9).