Kembara Kenali Borneo: Sibu folk eagerly await King’s visit

SIBU (Sept 8): Folk here are all excited about Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s scheduled visit, which they see will be an unforgettable experience besides further strengthening racial harmony and unity.

The Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be in Sibu from Sept 11 till 12 as part of his Majesty’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour from Sept 3 to Sept 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154km.

The royal couple will be arriving at Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple on Sept 11 at around 4pm, before they are feted to a dinner at Malay Union Club (MUC) at Kampung Bandong in the evening at 7.30pm.

His Majesty will tour the iconic Sibu Central Market – the country’s biggest market of 1,183 traders, the following day.

Businessman Cr Simon Wee, for one, opined that the King’s visit augurs well for the riverine town.

“Most importantly, I see his Majesty as a people-oriented King and well liked by Malaysians from all walks of life.

“His Majesty is close to the people as can be seen in the visit to Sabah recently.

“Furthermore, his Majesty’s scheduled visit to Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple on Sept 11 clearly shows his Majesty’s wish to promote racial unity and harmony in the country and galvanise people’s efforts in nation-building.

“The way I see it, this visit to the temple shows his Majesty as a Monarch who promotes moderation in everything his Majesty does,” said Wee.

Coordinator for Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Nangka secretariat, Mohd Safree Mohd, described the King’s visit to Sibu as historic and momentous.

He noted that the Royal couple dining at MUC and visit to Sibu Central Market will draw people who want to see and meet his Majesty in person for the first time.

On his Majesty’s scheduled visit to the temple, Mohd Safree opined that Sibu folk should stand tall as the riverine town has been known for being a melting pot of racial and religious diversity.

Penghulu Eddy Jemat was all excited and keenly awaiting the King’s visit to Sibu.

Echoing Mohd Safree’s view, he said this will indeed be a proud moment for Sibu.

“I will be at MUC on Sept 11 and hope to see the King in person for the first time,” he said.

Sibu youth activist, Abdul Taib Rosli, believes that the King’s visit will bring Sibu folk closer to his Majesty.

“I think this kind of programme should be held to cover a wider area so that more and more Sibu folk can meet up with the King.

“I heard the Agong will be at the MUC hall and Sibu Central Market, while I think it would be nice if the town square be among the venues for the King to meet up with the people,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, huge posters of the Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong can be seen at Sibu Gateway and other strategic locations in the town area.