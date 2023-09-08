Kembara Kenali Borneo: Sibu ready to welcome royal entourage

SIBU (Sept 8): All preparations to welcome the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s entourage to Sibu have already been completed, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development remarked that all arrangements for the two-day royal visit on Sept 11 and 12 were handled by Sibu Resident Office.

“We are very excited about this visit and in fact, everyone in Sibu is excited and is keen to catch a glimpse of Their Majesties in person.

“The Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong will be having dinner in a ‘santai’ manner at Malay Union Club (MUC) in Kampung Bandong in the evening of Sept 11,” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Nangka assemblyman, said this when visiting the MUC hall, together with Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng this evening.

“I am here to see in what aspects I can assist but from what I have observed, all preparations by Sibu Resident Office have already been completed and we’re just waiting to receive the Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah,” he added.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at KM 26, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at around 4pm on Sept 11, before leaving for RH Hotel here around 4.30pm.

On the same evening, the royal entourage will be feted to a dinner at MUC hall, before their visit to the Sibu Central Market the following day (Sept 12).

According to Wong, students at SMK Ulu Balingian and longhouse residents will line the roadside to welcome Their Majesties on Sept 11.

In Sibu, students of SMK Kampung Nangka will line the roadside before 5pm, with their Jalur Gemilang and state flags to welcome the royal entourage.

“Upon arrival at RH Hotel, Their Majesties will be received by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Adding on, he said students of SMK Rosli Dhoby and Sibu Vocational College will line the roadside to bid farewell to Their Majesties on Sept 12.

Dr Annuar also encouraged the public who wish to catch a glimpse of the royal entourage to be at these locations.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which began in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 will end in Telok Melano, Sarawak on Sept 13, covering a distance of 2,154km via the Pan Borneo Highway.