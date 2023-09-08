Kembara Kenali Borneo: Sibuti folk excited about Agong’s visit

MIRI (Sept 8): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni said people in the Sibuti constituency are excited to welcome the visit of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to Sarawak, as part of the Kembara Kenali Borneo itinerary.

According to him, the Kembara Kenali Borneo not only symbolises the sentimental connection between Their Majesties and the people, but will also highlight Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and potentials in socio-economic growth.

“As Their Majesties explore the various faces of Sarawak, we trust they will also witness the strong spirit of unity of its people.

“Their visit comes at a time when Sarawak is experiencing significant development in multiple sectors after 60 years of forming Malaysia, ranging from political stability, renewable energy industry, tourism, education, infrastructure, agriculture, good governance and the Pan Borneo (Highway),” he said.

Lukanisman, who is also the Deputy Minister of Health, said he firmly believes that the visit will enhance the federal recognition of Sarawak as one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

“The people of Sibuti extend their gratitude to His Majesty for his gracious presence and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

“We believe that their visit will inspire Sarawakians to continue working toward realising their hopes and dreams, fostering sustainable development, and ensuring a bright future for generations to come,” he added.

Lukanisman believes His Majesty has set a very high standard for the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong when it comes to touching the heart and mind of the people.

“The King and Queen will definitely enjoy their visit to Pantai Bungai and enjoy the hospitality of our communities such as the Kedayan, Jatie Miriek, Melanau, Iban and Chinese, among others,” he said.

He added that Their Majesties’ presence at Pantai Bungai, Sibuti on Sunday is expected to draw a big crowd.

“Based on feedback from the community there, a majority of them will be waiting for Their Majesties along the coastal road from Bakam, Beraya, Bekenu, Saeh and Sepupok all the way up to Batu Niah,” he said, adding that the Kembara Kenali Borneo will definitely be a memorable experience for the King and Queen.