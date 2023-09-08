Lanang MP contributes RM35,000 in building supplies to Sg Assan longhouse folks

SIBU (Sept 8): Lanang MP Alice Lau recently contributed RM35,000 worth of construction materials to Rumah Edward Chendang in Sungai Assan here.

Lau in a Facebook post on Tuesday said the materials comprised sand, bricks, cement, iron wires and more.

The Parliament Deputy Speaker in the post said the allocation for the supplies came from her ‘Projek Mesra Rakyat P211 Lanang’ fund.

“I hope that the contribution of building materials can bring about improvements to the living condition of the residents of Rumah Edward Chendang, Sungai Assan,” she added.

The delivery of the materials was carried out by Lau’s representative.