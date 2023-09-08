Minister: South Korea, China interested in investing in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara

JAKARTA (Sept 8): South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese PM Li Qiang were enthusiastic about discussing the investment plan for the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.

President Jokowi received President Yeol and PM Qiang separately in a bilateral meeting at the Jakarta Presidential Palace on Friday, reported ANTARA news agency.

“At the bilateral meeting, the two countries discussed the development of IKN. They said they would deploy a more detailed team. The two parties were very interested,” the minister noted after accompanying President Jokowi in the two bilateral meetings.

According to Lahadalia, the two countries initiated the discussion regarding IKN Nusantara at the meeting.

“It showed a positive response from foreign countries related to investment in IKN. I am very optimistic,” he remarked.

He noted that South Korea and China are eyeing to invest in several sectors in IKN Nusantara. Head of the IKN Authority will furnish a more comprehensive explanation regarding this investment plan, he revealed.

In September, Lahadalia expressed hope that President Jokowi would tag along in conducting the groundbreaking for the construction of hotels, hospitals, and public facilities at IKN.

“Our target is to celebrate the commemoration of Indonesia’s Independence Day in 2024 at IKN,” he remarked.

Lahadalia further noted that in the bilateral meeting with President Yeol, President Jokowi highlighted the acceleration in the development of electric vehicle batteries, while President Yeol drew attention to the imports of raw materials and several goods that had been hampered.

“President Jokowi’s directive was clear for us to accelerate and solve the problem,” Lahadalia stated.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with PM Qiang, the president discussed several collaborations, including the export of Indonesian commodities to China, such as bird’s nests, fisheries, and fruits, as well as held discussions on investment realisation in various places.

The president and PM Qiang agreed that this topic would be followed up at the technical level, Lahadalia added. – Bernama