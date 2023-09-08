Philippines condemns Chinese boats’ ‘illegal’ actions in South China Sea

MANILA (Sept 8): The Philippines condemned “illegal” actions by Chinese vessels today after the boats allegedly interfered in another resupply mission to a remote military outpost in the disputed South China Sea.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, which includes key Philippine government agencies, said it “strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct” of Chinese coast guard and “militia” vessels in the waters.

This morning, the Philippine Coast Guard escorted supply vessels to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where a handful of troops are stationed on a crumbling navy ship, the task force said.

While the mission was successful, the task force said it was informed that “China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia” vessels had carried out “harassment, dangerous maneuvers, and aggressive conduct” towards the Philippine boats.

China claims almost the entire waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

In a statement, the China Coast Guard spokesperson accused the Philippine boats of entering the waters around the reef “without obtaining permission from the Chinese government”.

“The Chinese Coast Guard issued stern warnings, trailed their entire course, and effectively regulated the Philippine ships in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The resupply mission came a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos told the 18-nation East Asia Summit in Indonesia to oppose the use of “coast guard and maritime militia vessels” in the South China Sea.

Marcos told the gathering, which was attended by China, that Manila was concerned about the installation of military facilities on reclaimed features such as outcrops and reefs, as well as violations of international law.

“We are concerned over consistent actions that are in violation of obligations under international law,” Marcos said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the presidential palace.

“We must oppose the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea.”

He did not mention any country by name at the summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

China deploys hundreds of vessels to patrol the South China Sea and swarm reefs.

Its coast guard and navy ships routinely block or shadow Philippine boats in the contested waters, Manila has said.

The Philippines, a longtime US ally, has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratlys, including Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippine Navy deliberately grounded the World War II-era BRP Sierra Madre on the shoal in 1999 to check China’s advance in the waters.

The troops stationed on the rusty ship depend on regular deliveries for their survival.

Manila and Beijing have a long history of maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Tensions between the countries flared last month when China Coast Guard vessels used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission, preventing one of the boats from delivering its cargo. – AFP