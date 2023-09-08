Rain fails to stop over 20,000 attending Malam Pentakosta in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 8): The downpour last night did not stop over 20,000 Christians from attending the first of the two-night Malam Pentakosta at the Jubilee Outdoor Sports Ground here.

The evening featuring Pastor Philip Mantofa from Surabaya, Indonesia, began with praise and worship.

Organising chairman Datuk Janang Bungsu told The Borneo Post the faithful came from all over Sarawak, including Limbang, Lawas, and Miri, as well as from Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei.

“That really touched my heart. Despite the heavy rain, these people still stay. Some of them even come here since 2pm,” said Janang.

“We have chartered a total of 88 busses, especially for the people in the interior areas. We want to bless our rural pastors too.”

Janang said more interdenominational congregants are expected tonight.

“Some teachers who lead the Inter-School Christian Fellowship clubs in schools will also be bringing the students here,” he added.

In his preaching, Mantofa proclaimed that the Holy Spirit would always be with believers even during periods of hardship.

“The Holy Spirit has one character, He will always come to you, even though we need to invite Him. The Holy Spirit will fulfil you. The Holy Spirit will always wait for you,” he said.

He also welcomed those present, especially those who are sick, to attend tonight’s rally as there would also be healing.

“Bring those who are sick, as we are going to pray for them. Those who are sick will be healed,” he added.

Doors open at 5pm, while the event will begin at 7pm.