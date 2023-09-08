redONE CEO: Rise of mobile penetration opportunity for digital telco companies

KUCHING (Sept 8): The rise of mobile penetration has created a massive opportunity for digital telco companies (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) to ride on the digital economy, said redONE Network Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Farid Yunus.

According to him, the use of the internet and smartphone has contributed to the rapid growth of data and demand for platforms that offer better experience for users embracing the digital economy.

This, he said, has opened up paths for digital telco to broaden its sources of revenue while playing its role towards digitisation by diversification of its services.

“It is really a commodity these days, the mobile plan for mobile data, mobile voice has become a commodity.

“Everyone uses it and it becomes a race to the bottom… who offers the cheapest price… which is why everyone, we diversify to beyond non-telco services.

“We do money lending now. One credit card you can buy from me, your insurance advisor, my agent, and all sorts of non-telco services,” he said during the Tek Talk KROOM program by K Media Marketing which was broadcast live on Facebook last night.

During the talk, Farid discussed how digital telco communication companies can contribute to today’s digital economy.

Operating since 2012, redONE has evolved from offering only voice-centric plans to including data-centric plans with more postpaid and prepaid plan choices.

Farid said redONE has already built itself strong market momentum but the immense speed and reach towards digitisation has pushed the telco to aspire to be a superapp.

He also said data-centric plans have created demand for faster mobile downloads like the 5G network.

But as with many such improvements, he said staying connected on mobile doesn’t always need to have that kind of infrastructure.

“We cannot just remain as a company that provides network voice and data access. That is why we began diversifying not just geographically but also in terms of services into microfinance,” he said.

According to him, hidden charges and high fees are a problem for a large number of mobile phone users these days and thus, redONE provides low-cost monthly plans which are simple plans with no unnecessary charges or hidden fees.

“When we first started in 2012, we launched with the cheapest postpaid plan at RM8 a month. You know, you can’t find a postpaid and prepaid plan. And we still have a few hundred thousands users using this and of course it’s not our bestseller. Our bestseller is a hybrid 58 Unlimited data.

“Well I think the pandemic created a big boost for virtualization. Everyone moved from the office to Zoom discussions. But interestingly, I just read recently that even Zoom itself, the company has asked their staff to come back to the office. The irony is, they too want their staff to come back into the office, at least three days a week or something like that.

“So at redONE, we still practise somewhat of a hybrid. They work from home, they come to the office, and I don’t think that will ever go away,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the volume of mobile data penetration.

Farid also said redONE strives to continuously innovate and introduce new services and platforms with the broadest network coverage to provide a better user experience for customers.

To date, the digital telco company now has 1.2 million subscribers throughout Malaysia.

“In terms of going fully digital, at redOne we also introduced digital onboarding. So a customer can just take a selfie, take a picture of their IC, upload in our app, and then they can choose their plan and get activated.

“But to be honest, that attraction is not very high. Because for services like mobile products, it is more effective when someone is actually face to face selling.

“So in this part of the world, I think that face to face interaction is still very important, whether it’s virtual online, or whether it’s physical you and me now selling to you is still important in this part of the world,” he said.

But Farid also acknowledged that cybersecurity issues.

Sharing his experience of being hacked, he pointed out that investment and cooperation are the most important keys to ensure protection.

“We actually have very strict rules around PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act) personal data protection because we take people’s IC and we are under Malaysian law we have to keep these records for about seven years.

“And so we have encountered an experience where people tried to hack us before, they managed to breach one of our minor platforms which didn’t have much inside but it happened.

“We have very active cybersecurity penetration testing, in order to maintain at least three levels of security for our calls and private data. Because also at one time, we were going for this one listening, so we have to comply with all the IT (information technology) audits,” he said.

Farid also noted that the lack of cybersecurity talent is one of the major stumbling blocks in handling the evolving cyber threat.

However, he assured that redONE constantly upgrades its cybersecurity system.

“A lot of Malaysian companies got hacked these days. I wouldn’t say well you know, a lot of companies. But at redONE it is very, very secure, we have very active penetration testing.

“But we want to rest assured your data is more secure than the other fellas,” he added.