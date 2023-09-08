Saferi Ali begins duties as new Sarawak AG

KUCHING (Sept 8): Datu Saferi Ali has taken over as Sarawak Attorney-General (AG) from Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid effective yesterday (Sept 7).

Saferi previously served as Deputy Attorney-General of Sarawak.

According to a report from the State Public Information Unit (Ukas), that post is now held by senior advocate Datu John Wayne Chamberline Sirau.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki witnessed the handing over ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Abu Bakar expressed his highest appreciation for Talat’s service, commitment, and dedication, as well as congratulated Saferi and John on their new roles.

In his address, Talat extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who had cooperated with, supported, and trusted him during his time of service.

He also hoped that Saferi would carry out his responsibilities and duties with excellence.

Among those present for the ceremony included Sarawak State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, and Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik.