Sagah: S’wak must focus on producing accounting professionals to meet 2030’s manpower requirements

KUCHING (Sept 8): Sarawak needs to produce more qualified accounting professionals to meet the manpower requirements of the state’s Post Covid Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister noted that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has projected the state would achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM282 billion by 2030.

“This has been outlined in Sarawak’s Post Covid Development Strategy 2030. Hence, the expected 6 per cent growth in accountancy profession (nationwide) is in tandem with the projected economic growth in Sarawak,” Sagah said in his speech for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Malaysia here today.

“Evidently, we need more qualified accountants to assist our post-pandemic strategies and adapt to emerging issues, evolving tax regulations, audit, and accounting standards, Companies Act, and environmental challenges.”

His speech was read by Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development principal assistant secretary Donald Henry Nohed.

Noting the launch of the Swinburne Sarawak and ACCA dual diploma, Sagah said such efforts are crucial in producing highly-qualified accounting professionals.

He pointed out that Swinburne has continuously made valuable contributions to the development of human capital in Sarawak.

“For the ministry, human capital and talent development are critical for both economic and organisational sustainability in Sarawak. Having sufficient qualified accounting and finance accountants are an economic imperative.

“I am also pleased to know that the Diploma of Accountancy offered at Swinburne Sarawak is recognised by both the ACCA and the MIA (Malaysian Institute of Accountants). It reflects the high quality of education that Swinburne Sarawak can provide to nurture existing talent and to attract new talent,” he said.

He said the MoU is a pivotal push towards accelerating the intended growth of the accountancy profession in the country and Sarawak.

“All in all, accounting and finance are essential technical skills and knowledge required for 21st century businesses, and especially for digitalisation and the circular economy that Sarawak aims to achieve in PCDS 2030,” he said.

Sagah also quoted the MIA’s latest statistics showing that 38,500 qualified accountants have been produced nationwide, well short of the 60,000 qualified accountants required by 2030.

“Additionally, the MIA also reported that its membership growth for the last six years is averaging 2.5 per cent growth on a yearly basis.

“If we are to project achieving the initial target of producing 60,000 qualified accountants by the year 2030, and with a forecast snapshot, this means that we need the number of qualified accountants to grow by 6 per cent per annum from this year onwards,” he added.