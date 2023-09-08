Saratok police seek witnesses in fatal Jln Sarikei-Betong hit-and-run case

SIBU (Sept 8): An 84-year-old motorcyclist was believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run accident at KM94, Jalan Sarikei-Betong yesterday (Sept 7).

Saratok District police chief DSP Mordani Tanin said the elderly man has been identified as Mesa Ajon.

He said the mishap occurred when the victim was riding his motorcycle from Sarikei to Saratok along the Pan Borneo Highway around 10.40am.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the victim’s motorcycle had collided with an unidentified motor vehicle which could have caused the victim to fall into the ditch,” he said in a statement.

As a result of the collision, he said the victim could have been thrown into the ditch and died at the scene.

He also said the weather was sunny and in good condition when the mishap occurred.

The police are now trying to locate the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

In that regard, Mordani called on the public who witnessed or have information about the accident to come forward to assist the police by contacting the investigating officer Royston Ubak via telephone at 016-3130513 or go to a nearby police station.

The case are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.