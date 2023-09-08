Sarawak Cable subsidiary awarded RM297 mln contract by TNB

PETALING JAYA (Sept 8): Leader Cable Industry Bhd (Leader Cable) announced the successful award of a significant RM297 million contract from Tenaga Nasional Bhd for the supply and delivery of various sizes of underground cables and conductors to bolster the Distribution Network in Malaysia.

To note, Leader Cable as well as Universal Cable (M) Berhad were acquired under Sarawak Cable Bhd (Sarawak Cable) since January 2015, which has led them to surge as the largest cable manufacturer in Malaysia and a leading player in Southeast Asia.

This contract stands as a testament to Leader Cable’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.

Under this landmark contract, Leader Cable will provide Tenaga Nasional with a comprehensive range of underground cables and conductors of varying sizes, designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the Power Distribution Network.

Leader Cable’s award for this critical project underscores its expertise in delivering high-quality solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients.

“We are excited and honoured to have been awarded by Tenaga Nasional Berhad for this substantial contract,” stated Sarawak Cable group chief executive officer Russell Boyd.

“This contract is part of our total order book of RM963mill as at 31 Jul 2023 for the cable division under Sarawak Cable, set to be delivered until 2025.”

The underground cables and conductors supplied by Leader Cable Industry Berhad will play a pivotal role in strengthening the power distribution network’s infrastructure in Malaysia.

“Leader Cable’s reputation for quality and reliability, and timely delivery were key factors in securing this contract, which holds the potential to greatly enhance the energy distribution landscape.

“We view this collaboration as an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Malaysia’s distribution infrastructure,” added Boyd.

“We are proud to be able to continue to support TNB and Malaysia’s growth, supporting the advancement of various initiatives, such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap, to service the increasing energy demands in our ongoing nation building efforts.”