Sibu shophouse fire: Minister chides authorities over haphazard approach in planning

SIBU (Sept 8): The relevant authorities must communicate with each other on ways to address and solve issues pertaining to existing infrastructures to prevent any disaster from occurring in the future.

Moreover, developers of any initial plans must also remember that it is necessary to periodically upgrade the infrastructure to safer and more updated standards that can meet the demands of the people, said Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

His statement was made in reference to the shophouse fire at Jalan Mantis here today, which he said could have been prevented from escalating into a disaster had there been proper coordination among the relevant authorities.

“All because Sibu’s local planning is severely lacking in a forward-looking and comprehensive development masterplan. After this latest episode, everyone in those departments should know by now how they have failed in their responsibilities,” he pointed out.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman said the relevant authorities were still taking a haphazard approach to infrastructure development, without much thought to the people’s livelihood and safety, in the name of economic growth and expansion.

He said this thinking was what caused the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to suffer from low water pressure and a general lack of the proper equipment in handling emergencies like the Jalan Mantis shophouse fire, which took too long to put out and as a result, it went out of control.

“From the many videos circulating on social media, it’s clear that the firefighters were forced to deal with the low water pressure from the fire hydrants, and at a point did not have enough pressure to spray water beyond the second floor.

“This was made worse without proper ladder equipment, forcing them to haphazardly use a ladder on the fire engine to climb to the third floor and use another shop lot to spray water across the alley into the shop lot on fire.”

Tiong said these kinds of bizarre scenes clearly showed that in developing Sibu, the necessary utility infrastructure for water, electricity, signal coverage, road planning, and so on was done shoddily and without order.

“They have been done just for the sake of doing, as the saying goes but this is playing with people’s lives.

“It is completely unacceptable for this to go on until a problem occurs before taking action. This way, only the people lose while the authorities get away scot-free.”

Over and over, Tiong said he had frequently reported cases of low water pressure and unstable water supply in various parts of Sibu to the Sibu Water Board and the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), including those for multi-storey buildings.

“Shops and businesses keep facing the same dilemma all the time but the Board and JBALB only give excuses and lip-service. They simply lack the will and urgency to solve the people’s problem at source.”

Tiong emphasised that the planning and development of any given area affects everybody.

“The buyers of various properties there are the innocent. They simply won’t be able to know what kind of review and work has been done once the development plan is approved.

“After this latest fire tragedy, the department cannot continue to shirk their duties. They need to do some self-reflection and attempt to correct past mistakes to prevent more emergencies like the one at Jalan Mantis.”