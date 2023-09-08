Suhakam: MoU on issue of stateless people in Sabah renewed for five years

SEMPORNA (Sept 8): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) together with the National Commission on Human Rights of Indonesia (Komnas HAM) and Commission of Human Rights of the Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to find a long-term solution to the stateless issue in Sabah.

Suhakam in a statement said the MoU that was renewed for another five years, showed the commitment of all parties to enhance cooperation through collaboration with government and stakeholders to find a definite solution to the rights of the stateless people who are at risk due to their position and status without citizenship in Sabah.

“As an extension to the efforts taken in the past, all three commissions agreed to focus on raising awareness and misperception among the people towards stateless people in Sabah.

“Whatever status they are in, people without documents, without citizenship, and people with a high risk of ending stateless, they go through the same experience.

“This includes denial of basic rights, like education, healthcare and source of income, thus exposing to the risks of exploitation, forced labour, human trafficking, and other related risks,” said the commission yesterday.

The MoU was first signed between Suhakam and Komnas HAM in April 2019, with CHRP acting as an observer and it was later renewed twice and extended until December 2022 with the official involvement of all three parties. — Bernama