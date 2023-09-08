Tamin’s multipurpose hall project in final stage of completion, says rep

SIBU (Sept 8): The RM350,000 multipurpose hall project at Mile 36 in Tamin is near completion, said its assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

The rural transformation programme (RTP) 2022 project implemented in Tamin constituency is borne by the Sarawak government, with the Public Works Department (JKR) Sibu Division as its implementing agency.

“The villagers from the seven nearby longhouses can hold various activities at the hall, once it has been completed,” Gira said on his Facebook page.

“I hope the residents will take good care and make good use of the facility,” he added.

He also expressed hope that the contractors involved in the construction and upgrading works to be competent and provide quality service.