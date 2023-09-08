Tanjong Batu rep acts fast to residents’ plight on poor road conditions

BINTULU (Sept 8): Residents of Pine Court Apartment here lauded Tanjong Batu assemblyman, Johnny Pang, for his quick intervention in solving pothole problems plaguing the roads in the residential area.

Residents’ representative, Francis Ngu, said the residents appreciated Pang’s urgency in solving the problem of the people in his constituency.

“The road condition here was so bad that it looked like moon craters. We had made complaints to the relevant authorities before, but unfortunately nothing followed suit,” he said.

“Pang, however, walked the talk,” said Ngu, while relaying the residents’ gratitude and appreciation to the assemblyman.

“The road surface now is smooth and the contractor has completed the road upgrading project in a timely manner,” he added.